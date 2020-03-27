Expired driver’s license, registration waived during Iowa disaster emergency proclamation

ANKENY, Iowa (KCAU) – Any Iowa drivers license or registration expiring Jan. 16 or later will not be enforced during the disaster emergency proclamation period, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).

The relief comes with Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation signed March 17 and also applies to Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holders who will be allowed to drive with their expired license during this period.

Additionally, CDL holders in Iowa who have an expired medical examiner’s certificate or a certificate that is about to expire will not have their CDL downgraded during the COVID-19 emergency.

Included in the relief, any CDL or CLP expired as of March 1 or later, will be considered valid for anyone driving out-of-state, in accordance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) guidance.

The deadline to obtain a REAL ID (gold star) has also been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.

The Iowa DOT said the waiver of renewals was done to support the movement of freight to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move will also reduce the number of people who need to come into an Iowa DOT facility, protecting the health of customers and staff alike, the Iowa DOT said.

An appointment to renew a license can be made for May 1 or later here.

Additional guidance for CDL holders can be found here.

