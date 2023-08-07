SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxlanders are noticing more pesky bugs outside this summer.

According to Wayne Ohnesorg, an education specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, grasshopper populations have exploded due to a warm winter and a relatively dry spring. However, due to the drought, many other insects are at or below their normal populations.

He told KCAU 9 that variation occurs often.

“It’s very normal to see fluctuations in populations from year to year. The weather plays a huge part in how well a given insect species will do from year to year and sometimes it’s a matter of noticing them,” Ohnesorg said.

However, whenever you’re heading outdoors, it’s a good idea to use bug spray to prevent bites and stings