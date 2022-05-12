SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A piece of aviation history is spending the rest of the week in Sioux City.

The Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, flew in a 1928 Ford Trimotor Thursday afternoon.

Siouxlanders are welcome to tour the aircraft, and for a fee, take a ride.

The aircraft is 1 of just 6 that are still flying nationwide, giving aviation fans a chance to experience a unique passenger experience.

“It’s a privilege to be doing this, flying this piece of history. But the best part is the smiling faces, everybody gets off the airplane, there’s not a frown among them,” said Ford Trimotor Captain Bill Sleeper.

A total of 199 Ford Trimotors were built. It was designed for the civil aviation market, but also saw service with military units making it a perfect fit for the mission of Sioux City’s Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

“Ya know, after COVID, we have really been trying to figure out what to offer Siouxland this summer that matches our mission and this hits all the things. Coming in May really kicks off the summer nice,” MAMAT board member Pam Michelson said.

Anyone interested in the Ford Trimot can climb aboard Friday through Sunday with flights from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flights can be booked on the Air Museum’s website. All departures are from Hawthorne Aviation at Sioux Gateway Airport.