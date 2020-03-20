Expecting Siouxland mother voices her concerns over COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As doctors around the U.S. battle COVID-19, new information about the virus is constantly released by the CDC. However, there still is little to no information on how the virus affects pregnant women.

Melissa Pena is expecting her second child she’s about five months along. She has a lot of concerns for her baby’s health as well as her own as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“I’m due this summer, and it’s just very unsettling to know that this summer I’m going to have a newborn, and the virus could still be around, and the harm it could do to a newborn it’s just very scary,” said Pena.

The mother-to-be is practicing social distancing. KCAU 9 News spoke to her on Skype. It’s one way she’s protecting herself from COVID-19, during her pregnancy.

“I don’t know what it can do to my unborn baby, so I’m taking all the precautions and guidelines of washing my hands, social distancing, and trying to keep my son from keeping his hand in his eyes, nose, and mouth,” said Pena.

Health professionals are still learning about the virus and its possible effects on pregnant women.

“Unfortunately, there are not any guidelines, so we are cautioning our patients about all the guidelines that the CDC has put out,” said Dr. Angela Aldrich a member of the Siouxland OBGYN.

Dr. Aldrich and midwife Joni Roberts both agree that expecting women need to protect themselves.

“I think most people should stay in their house. When you need to go out, it is for the necessities,” said Joni Roberts a midwife with Siouxland Community Health Center.

“Yeah, there is no reason to travel or go to an event that has more than 10 people at this time,” said Aldrich.

Pena is doing her best to stay positive in a time where there are more questions than there are answers.

“This is just not the time to go out, be out in businesses, or be where there are a lot of people. Do what doctors say social distancing, and just know we are in it together. We will get through it,” said Pena.

Dr. Aldrich said she is in the process of trying to set up telemedicine for her patients. This way she can manage healthy patients from a distance and not expose them to those who are ill.