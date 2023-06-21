SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City students will soon have a new space to build in.

Work on the $4 million expansion of the Harry Hopkins Center is nearly complete with the finishing touches being put in this next month before instructors can start getting ready for class. The facility will let students construct two average-sized homes entirely indoors and with the huge folding doors, they can get the houses out into the market. School staff told KCAU 9 that students will have all the tools they need for the future.

“Those students will be ready for a job right out of high school and there is such demand for trades right now, it’ll provide them that training and knowledge to see if that’s something they want to go into,” said Tim Paul of Sioux City Community School District.

The school expects to have the space ready on the first day of school and plans to have a ribbon cutting this coming September.