SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over the last decade, progress has been made to establish quality broadband in some of America’s most rural areas, but representative Dusty Johnson said more work must be done.

“States like Iowa and South Dakota, they’ve both done a much better job than average of getting facilities built out. They’ve had a tremendous number of really strong rural providers that have made good investments but that doesn’t mean that the job is done and we want to make sure that we’re working together to get people connected,” said Rep. Johnson.

One of those rural providers is Premier Communications based in Sioux Center, which has benefitted from grant programs like Empower Rural Iowa Broadband that Governor Kim Reynolds’ office started last year.

The $200 million program was funded by the American Rescue Plan and aimed to create universal high-quality broadband access for all Iowans by 2025.

CEO of Premier, Ryan Boone, said the pandemic showed Americans just how valuable high-speed internet can be.

“One thing that COVID all taught us, outside of that we like human interaction, is broadband is extremely important and it’s a necessity, not a luxury,” said Boone.

Boone said the state’s program, as well as $7 million from the USDA’s reconnect program will bring sufficient broadband to five thousand locations across Siouxland over the next few years. That could include households, but also agricultural facilities whose new technology requires quality service to run their operation.

“Just going to a farm and saying ‘Hey, we’re going to bring service to the house’ isn’t good enough anymore. They might have two or three other locations on their property that they need good service,” said Boone.

Facilities that have received grant funding from the Empower Rural Iowa program must be able to provide up to a gigabyte of download and upload speed within three years of the project’s completion.