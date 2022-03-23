SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The most commonly used gas for vehicles in America is E-10 fuel comprised of 10% ethanol, but a bill passing through the Iowa legislature would require all stations to provide a fuel with 15% ethanol.

The challenge with expanding access to E-15 is that currently, a very small percentage of Iowa gas stations offer the product — about 250 out of 2,200 gas stations. It’s a problem that House File 2128, commonly referred to as the Biofuels Access Bill, is aimed at resolving. The bill passed overwhelmingly in the House last month and, if signed into law, would require all gas retailers to provide biofuels by the beginning of next year, something that the owner of Kingsley’s Country Store, Brett Kimmes, said isn’t feasible for many rural gas station operators.

“In small-town Iowa, we’re not increasing our foot traffic just because we start selling E-15. It’s the same amount of gallons so what the state’s almost asking us to do is invest all this money into something that we’re being forced to do with almost no return,” said Kimmes.

Executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Monte Shaw said the bill specifically lays out a waiver system that would allow gas stations with old underground storage tanks to be exempt from the E-15 mandate, but Kimmes talked about the challenges owners will have with old equipment when they’re trying to sell their operation one day.

“For something like that to essentially devalue part of our property instantaneously does hit us. No matter what, it’s a cost, even for those that could be waived, will still have to basically come across it at some point in the future,” said Kimmes.

Shaw said that in a time of global conflict, expanding access to biofuels is a way Americans can be energy independent from what happens around the world.

“Nothing’s perfect, no magic wand is going to solve all of our problems but just moving E-15 as the new normal in the Midwest displaces more crude oil than we bring in from Russia. I think that’s something worth doing,” said Shaw.

Kimmes said another challenge in becoming compatible with the E-15 mandate is finding the manpower and supplies needed to make the necessary changes.

