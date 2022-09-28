SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.

According to the Iowa DOT 511, authorities cleared the northbound exit ramp to Highway 20 around 9:45 p.m. and the southbound ramp was opened earlier.

PREVIOUS: Authorities have responded to a grassfire on Interstate 29.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) 511, the I-29 north and southbound ramps at U.S. Highway 20 have been shutdown by a traffic accident.

At least one vehicle went up in flames causing a large grass fire in the area. The grass fire was successflly put out around 9:30 p.m.

Sioux City police and Sioux City Fire Rescue are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes avialable.