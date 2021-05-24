Ex-SSC High School assistant coach pleads not guilty to sexual assault, child abuse

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A former South Sioux City High School staff member accused of sexually assaulting a student has pled not guilty.

Nathan Rogers, 25, pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment Monday after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old student. He faces charges of first-degree sexual assault and child abuse. Rogers is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

According to court documents, South Sioux City Police was contacted by school staff to investigate a sexual assault complaint made by a 15-year-old student. The student said she was assaulted by Rogers in December of 2020.

In a forensic interview with officials, the student admitted that in December 2020, she went to Rogers’ home after school to get a vape pen that Rogers said he would give her. When the student arrived, Rogers invited her into the home to sit. When she declined, Rogers forced her into the home and sexually assaulted her. The victim said she was able to eventually free herself from him and ran away.

Rogers admitted having sexual contact with the student and said that she was coming on to him while in the living room.

In another incident, authorities also investigated another complaint of Rogers sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

During a review of Rogers’ cell phone, investigators found numerous video clips of Rogers and the second girl engaging in sexual acts. The video clips were dated between October 11, 2020, and February 20, 2021.

During an interview with the second girl, she told investigators that her relationship with Rogers began in 2019 when she was a freshman.