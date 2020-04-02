Ex-Omaha weatherman accused of targeting health director

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha TV weatherman and spokesman for a former mayor has been accused of emailing death threats to the director of the Douglas County Health Department over her handling of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says Ronald Gerrard Penzkowski was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of making terroristic threats and stalking.
Investigators say he sent emails to Dr. Adi Pour, threatening to “lynch” her and to “slice” her throat.
Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson told the Omaha World-Herald that the emails referred to public health measures, such as stay-at-home orders intended to slow the spread of the virus.
