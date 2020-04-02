Ex-Omaha weatherman accused of targeting health director

Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s office speaks at a news conference in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, to announce that Ronald Penzkowski a former director of communications for then-Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle a decade ago, was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats and stalking. Investigators say that Penzkowski sent at least 15 email messages to Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Director, threatening to “lynch” her and to cut her throat. The emails made reference to public health measures, such as stay-at-home orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha TV weatherman and spokesman for a former mayor has been accused of emailing death threats to the director of the Douglas County Health Department over her handling of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says Ronald Gerrard Penzkowski was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of making terroristic threats and stalking.

Investigators say he sent emails to Dr. Adi Pour, threatening to “lynch” her and to “slice” her throat.

Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson told the Omaha World-Herald that the emails referred to public health measures, such as stay-at-home orders intended to slow the spread of the virus.

