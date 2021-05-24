Ex-employee of Sioux City restaurant steals more than $5,000 during break-in, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested for stealing more than $5,000 from a Thai restaurant he used to work at.

According to court documents, on May 8 around 11:47 p.m., Jeremy Black, 32, of Sioux City, broke into the Frances building at 505 5th Street. He allegedly broke the window of the door on the south side of the building, reached inside, and unlocked the deadbolt. Once inside of the hallway, he found the back entrance of Pete’s Thai and entered in the code to access the inside.

Court documents said that Black was a former employee of Pete’s Thai, and that’s how he knew what the code to get inside.

Black entered the main part of Pete’s Thai and went to an office where he took $4,953 from a bank bag. A title and keys to a vehicle were also taken. Black left momentarily, but came back and went to the cash register, typed in an employee code, and made a food order which would cause the register to open. Black took $414 from the register, which makes a total of $5,367 stolen from the restaurant.

Reports also said Black caused less than $300 to the Frances building doors.

Black was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and criminal mischief. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.