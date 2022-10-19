NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A fatal Oakland shooting investigation has found that the shot was fired in self-defense.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, officials responded to a report of a shooting and domestic disturbance on the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue at 9 p.m. on September 27.

Officers found a man who was identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The release states that Schuman had been shot in self-defense. Schuman allegedly was trying to stop a man and a woman from leaving the apartment.

Schuman allegedly attacked the woman and struck her repeatedly, so the man shot Schuman to end the attack. The two individuals then left the apartment and called 911. The woman was treated for injuries resulting from the attack at the scene.

The Burt County Attorney requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the incident, which found that all evidence and statements support that the man acted in self-defense.

No arrests have been made and no charges are pending against the parties involved at this time.