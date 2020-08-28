Evidence presented to jurors in Surber case

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The murder trial of 29-year-old Andres Surber continued in Dakota County District Court.

The prosecution laid out evidence it said connects Surber to the death of Kraig Kubik.

Sergeant Todd Hammer of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department was one of several law enforcement officers to testify Friday.

He was asked to describe what he saw while searching property believed to be connected to the disappearance of Kraig Kubik.

“There was a car seat in the middle of the garage that I noticed, clothes stacked on the car seat. After doing my sweep and security search of the place, when I lifted up the clothes looking for weapons and set them back down, I noticed blood stains or what appeared to be stains,” Hammer said.

Attorneys for Surber asked District Judge Bryan Meismer to declare a mistrial citing irregularities with Sgt. Hammers testimony. The judge overruled the request.

Dakota County Chief Deputy Timothy Decker also took the stand on Friday.

On the day Surber was arrested, he was the first officer to make contact with the defendant. Decker found him inside the home of co-defendant Bryan Galvin-Hernandez, wearing only a towel.

“He walks into the door. Walks right up to a chair that’s in the center of the room. There’s some Carhartt style pants, shirt, shoes, all nice and neatly folded. He walks up to them, stands there. I’m looking at him, looked down at the clothes. I noticed what was red liquid what I believed to be blood. It appeared fresh, appeared wet. There were flies flying around and on it. At that point, we were looking at each other. There was an awkward pause,” Decker said.

Surber was arrested a short time later.

Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergio Castillo also testified he found something unusual while searching the property.

“We proceeded down the hallway. There was a room off to my left. I took a step in, shined my flashlight. It was a laundry room. As I was shining my flashlight, I observed brown work-type boots that were sitting next to the washer and dryer, looking at them, to me, it appeared they had dry blood on them,” Castillo said.

The boots and pants were shown to the jurors.