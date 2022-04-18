SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — From 2016 to 2019 Iowa Legal Aid reported evictions increased by 49% in Woodbury County.

Mina Shenouda is a landlord in Sioux City. He said evicting a resident is no easy process.

“As landlords, when I see an eviction and every time we do an eviction, we have a high cost that comes behind it. Between renovation and getting them out and the time, it can get a little rough sometimes, not all the time,” said Shenouda.

Shenouda evicted 2 people last month. He said every eviction carries a steep price.

“We’ve had people that owe us $3,000 to $4,000 and we’re never able to collect that money back. They don’t even do the paperwork to collect that money from the state. So it’s easier for them to just not pay,” Shenouda said.

Jamie Friedel is the property manager of RentSUX in Sioux City. He said one payment in particular has been a challenge for residents.

“Higher utility bills, a lot of them almost doubled. We weren’t able to do a lot of all utilities included like we were in the past,” Friedel said.

Rent is also rising according to data from rental property aggregator “Zumper”. The median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Sioux City was $775 in 2019, but this year, the same apartment will cost around $895.

“I have noticed that money is scarce. everything costs more, so I’m guessing that’s the main reason people are getting evicted,”

Iowa law requires landlords to give at least a 3-day notice of eviction for non-payment of rent and 30 days for a termination notice.

