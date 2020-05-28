Evictions moratorium ends Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s COVID-related moratorium on housing forecloses and evictions ends at midnight on Wednesday likely leaving some tenants and landlords at odds.

“Work with them, not against them. Ask for proof, ask for proof of the stimulus coming in and make arrangements that work with them,” said Tisha Andrie-Navin, President of Siouxland Rental Association, property manager, and real estate agent with Keller Williams Siouxland.

The moratorium prevented Iowa landlords like Andrie-Navin from evicting tenants, but come Thursday, she will again have the option.

“I’ve only got one or two that have not paid. And to be honest, it’s not the people who had an excuse, it’s the people who had the money and choose not to pay and that’s unfortunate for them but that was their choice,” Andrie-Navin said.

“The first step is the notice to cure, so that affords the tenant their right to say, ‘Okay, I have three days that I can pay this money.’ And if the tenant does that, then the landlord can not file for eviction,” said Erica Petersen with Iowa Legal Aid.

For those that may face eviction, there are options. Iowa Legal Aid website offers low-income families with legal assistance during COVID-19.

“It has links to lots of resources that maybe helpful for people look for rental assistance,”said Petersen.

Another type of assistance, the state is proving funding to people through the Iowa Finance Authority, the program is part of the federal CARES Act.

“The program applies to residential evictions and foreclosures and will be available to eligible Iowans who have experienced a documented loss of income due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage payment. Eligibility information will be available soon,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

“We’re trying to collect that information, but the state is getting these federal grants right now and where the money goes and how it should be used,” said Petersen.

The coming days and weeks may be difficult for tenants and landlords, but Andrie-Navin said it’s just another step in moving forward and what needs to happen to keep their business up and run.

“I do feel it will be a good thing for us that we have to be able to move forward, and to do that we have to get new families in that want to pay rent and that means evictions have to happen, ” said Andrie-Navin.