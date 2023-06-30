SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park is celebrating more than 30 years of providing free live music to the Siouxland community.
The music festival is set to take place Saturday, July 1, with performances starting at noon. The event is free to attend.
Music
The annual music event must obviously include music. This year’s performances include artists performing throughout the day including Armani White on the Abe Stage and Earth, Wind and Fire on the Main Stage.
Main Stage
The full Main Stage schedule and performers can be found below.
- 12:00 p.m. – Winter Wayfarer
- 1:00 p.m. – Sand
- 2:00 p.m. – T. Wilson King and the Snakecharmers
- 3:15 p.m. – Dane Louis
- 4:30 p.m. – Samantha Fish
- 6:30 p.m. – The War and Treaty
- 8:45 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire
Abe Stage
Below is the full list of Abe Stage performers and the schedule.
- 12:15 p.m. – 4WORN NATION
- 1:00 p.m. – 7$QUAD
- 2:00 p.m. – Banana Cramps
- 3:00 p.m. – Gifo
- 4:00 p.m. – Ghostcat
- 5:00 p.m. – Nur-D
- 6:15 p.m. – The Irie
- 7:30 p.m. – Cal Scruby
- 9:15 p.m. – Armani White
- 10:20 p.m. – Sioux Sound Collective
Food
It’s hard to have a day-long music event without working up an appetite. Below is the full list of food vendors that will appear at Saturday in the Park.
- Papa John’s
- Stapleton’s Tornado Funnel Cakes
- KLK Concessions
- Tornado Funnel Cakes
- Leos Motie Flavor Snow Cones
- Gyros & More
- J & J Old Fashion Kettle Korn
- Marco’s
- The Parthenon
- Godfather’s Pizza
- Made It Myself shaved Ice
- Smokin R’s BBQ
- Burrito Island
- Boki Gelato
- Big Red Taco
- Front Porch Concessions
- The Corndog Company
- Papas Lokas
- Greek 2 Me
Art
While many people come for the music, others come for the festival experience, which includes art and food. The full list of art vendors can be found below.
- The Tired Nurse
- Bio Chi Institute/ Mind & Body Connection
- Mystic Treasures
- Christy’s Crystals
- Cosmic Dyes
- Custom Wood Artistry
- Hello Madame
- 0ccult Creati0ns
- Live Laugh and Shop
- On the Rocks
- The Necklace Guys
- Sidekick Caricatures
- Sunny Day Creations
- TJ’s Trove
- Josina Supplies LLC
- Heatherly Studios
- Jewelry Junkies
- Becky’s Jewelry
- The Expansion Center
- TAT2U
- Quichua Crafts
- Under the Rainbow
- Mama Made Bows & Clothes
Kids’ Zone
Celebrity performances might be the main event, but it wouldn’t be a festival without activities for all ages. Parents can make the day memorable with the Kids’ Zone, which is sponsored by KCAU 9. The Kids’ Zone will run from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
The Kid’s Zone will feature inflatables, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, and activities with the LaunchPad museum and the YMCA.
Use of the six inflatables in the Kids’ Zone will require a purchase of a wristband, but it lasts for the entire day. Wristbands will be for the inflatables only and are not valid for the Pony Rides. Parents and guardians are asked to have children wear socks.
Shuttle Rides
Like most years, the City of Sioux City is providing a special shuttle service to and from Saturday in the Park. The service will run from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from the Tyson Events Center parking lot to the music festival at Grandview Park.
The city is offering the bus service as parking around Grandview Park is limited and traffic can be significantly congested for several blocks around the park.
The service will require a fare with adult tickets costing $1.80 for a one-way trip or $3.60 for a round trip. The city noted that bus drivers accept cash but do not make change.
Tokens will be available at the Tyson Events Center.
Sounds from Saturday in the Park
KCAU 9 has interviewed artists scheduled to perform at the event. Here is a list of those performers and their stories.
While many are excited to attend Saturday in the Park, there are certain restrictions on what can and can’t be brought to the music festival.
Also, in preparation for the music event, city officials announced they are spraying Grandview Park for mosquitos Friday night and Saturday night.
Saturday in the Park staff told KCAU 9 that they want to make sure attendees make the most of their festival experience by making sure they stay hydrated.
People behind the scenes are putting in the last-minute preparations that make the festival happen, and one man reminisces of the time his brother asked him a question that would change his life.
