SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park is celebrating more than 30 years of providing free live music to the Siouxland community.

The music festival is set to take place Saturday, July 1, with performances starting at noon. The event is free to attend.

Music

The annual music event must obviously include music. This year’s performances include artists performing throughout the day including Armani White on the Abe Stage and Earth, Wind and Fire on the Main Stage.

Main Stage

The full Main Stage schedule and performers can be found below.

12:00 p.m. – Winter Wayfarer

1:00 p.m. – Sand

2:00 p.m. – T. Wilson King and the Snakecharmers

3:15 p.m. – Dane Louis

4:30 p.m. – Samantha Fish

6:30 p.m. – The War and Treaty

8:45 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire

Abe Stage

Below is the full list of Abe Stage performers and the schedule.

12:15 p.m. – 4WORN NATION

1:00 p.m. – 7$QUAD

2:00 p.m. – Banana Cramps

3:00 p.m. – Gifo

4:00 p.m. – Ghostcat

5:00 p.m. – Nur-D

6:15 p.m. – The Irie

7:30 p.m. – Cal Scruby

9:15 p.m. – Armani White

10:20 p.m. – Sioux Sound Collective

Food

It’s hard to have a day-long music event without working up an appetite. Below is the full list of food vendors that will appear at Saturday in the Park.

Papa John’s

Stapleton’s Tornado Funnel Cakes

KLK Concessions

Tornado Funnel Cakes

Leos Motie Flavor Snow Cones

Gyros & More

J & J Old Fashion Kettle Korn

Marco’s

The Parthenon

Godfather’s Pizza

Made It Myself shaved Ice

Smokin R’s BBQ

Burrito Island

Boki Gelato

Big Red Taco

Front Porch Concessions

The Corndog Company

Papas Lokas

Greek 2 Me

Art

While many people come for the music, others come for the festival experience, which includes art and food. The full list of art vendors can be found below.

The Tired Nurse

Bio Chi Institute/ Mind & Body Connection

Mystic Treasures

Christy’s Crystals

Cosmic Dyes

Custom Wood Artistry

Hello Madame

0ccult Creati0ns

Live Laugh and Shop

On the Rocks

The Necklace Guys

Sidekick Caricatures

Sunny Day Creations

TJ’s Trove

Josina Supplies LLC

Heatherly Studios

Jewelry Junkies

Becky’s Jewelry

The Expansion Center

TAT2U

Quichua Crafts

Under the Rainbow

Mama Made Bows & Clothes

Kids’ Zone

Celebrity performances might be the main event, but it wouldn’t be a festival without activities for all ages. Parents can make the day memorable with the Kids’ Zone, which is sponsored by KCAU 9. The Kids’ Zone will run from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Kid’s Zone will feature inflatables, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, and activities with the LaunchPad museum and the YMCA.

Use of the six inflatables in the Kids’ Zone will require a purchase of a wristband, but it lasts for the entire day. Wristbands will be for the inflatables only and are not valid for the Pony Rides. Parents and guardians are asked to have children wear socks.

Shuttle Rides

Like most years, the City of Sioux City is providing a special shuttle service to and from Saturday in the Park. The service will run from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from the Tyson Events Center parking lot to the music festival at Grandview Park.

The city is offering the bus service as parking around Grandview Park is limited and traffic can be significantly congested for several blocks around the park.

The service will require a fare with adult tickets costing $1.80 for a one-way trip or $3.60 for a round trip. The city noted that bus drivers accept cash but do not make change.

Tokens will be available at the Tyson Events Center.

Sounds from Saturday in the Park

KCAU 9 has interviewed artists scheduled to perform at the event. Here is a list of those performers and their stories.

Dane Louis

Sand

Gifo

More

While many are excited to attend Saturday in the Park, there are certain restrictions on what can and can’t be brought to the music festival.

Also, in preparation for the music event, city officials announced they are spraying Grandview Park for mosquitos Friday night and Saturday night.

Saturday in the Park staff told KCAU 9 that they want to make sure attendees make the most of their festival experience by making sure they stay hydrated.

People behind the scenes are putting in the last-minute preparations that make the festival happen, and one man reminisces of the time his brother asked him a question that would change his life.

New Saturday in the Park stories will be posted regularly as we continue to build up to the annual event, so be sure to keep an on SiouxlandProud.com.

—

KCAU 9 is a sponsor of Saturday in the Park.