SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Clay County Fair will be kicking off on September 9. As with all fairs, there are many different events and attractions for guests to enjoy.

Click to jump to each section:



Schedule for September 9, Schedule for September 10, Schedule for September 11,

Schedule for September 12, Schedule for September 13, Schedule for September 14,

Schedule for September 15, Schedule for September 16, Schedule for September 17,

Map and Parking Details

———-

Fair events:

Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative Day – Central Park 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buildings Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food Vendors Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midway Opens 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Iowa vs Iowa State Watch Party – DISH Plaza 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. World’s Great County Fair Food Contest – Central Park 2:30 p.m.

Ag events:

4-H/FFA County & District Breeding and Prospect Heifer Show; County & District Beef Showmanship – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 7:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. Open Class Swine Show – Ag State Livestock Pavillion 9 a.m.

9 a.m. 4-H/FFA Rooster Crowing Contest – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Open Class Hore Show – Outdoor Arena 10 a.m.

10 a.m. 4-H District Working Exhibits – 4-H Building 11 a.m.

11 a.m. 4-H/FFA Poultry Show – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Bar 12 p.m.

12 p.m. 4-H District Working Exhibits – 4-H Building 1 p.m.

1 p.m. 4-H District Fashion Show Session 1 – 4-H Building 1 p.m.

1 p.m. 4-H District Fashion Show Session 2 – 4-H Building 3 p.m.

3 p.m. 4-H/FFA Fun with Feathers – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Bar 5 p.m.

5 p.m. 4-H/FFA Junior Feeder Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Open Class Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 6 p.m.

Stage events:

Open Class Baked Goods Judging – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Lizzy the Dream Girl – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m. 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m. 4 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Jarden Sherlock – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennett – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. The Bubbler – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. The Sidekicks – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. The Brittins – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Open Class Junior Baked Goods Judging – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Grandstand event:

Parmalee with special guest Thompson Square 7:30 p.m.

———-

Fair events:

Wild Rose Casino Day – Central Park 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buildings Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food Vendors Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midway Opens 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 50s & 60s Classic Car Drive-In 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ag events:

4-H/FFA County & District Market Beet & Prospect Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 7:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. Open Class Junior Sheep Show – Ag State Livestock Arena 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Worship Service – 4-H Building 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. Open Class Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 9 a.m.

9 a.m. 4-H/FFA Rooster Crowing Contest Finals – Farm Nutrients Animal Barn 9 a.m.

9 a.m. 4-H/FFA Poultry Show – Farm Nutrients Animal Barn 10 a.m.

10 a.m. 4:H Purebread Swin Show, Open Class Swim Show, Commerical Gifts – Ag State Livestock Pavillion 12 p.m.

12 p.m. ISU Mascot Meet and Greet – 4-H Building 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cupcake Wars Contest – 4-H Building 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stage events:

Naturalist Chat on Insects and Spiders – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Mrs. Bosner’s Egg Noodles Casserole Creation Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Lizzy the Dream Girl – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m. 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m. 4 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Jarden Sherlock – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. King Arthur Flour Adult & Junior Contests – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennett – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. The Bubbler – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. The Sidekicks – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Loess Hills Gourd Group – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. The Brittins – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Great Plains Zoomobile – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open Class Canned Goods Judging – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 1 p.m.

Center 1 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Open Class Decorated Cake Judging – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Cooking Decorating Class – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. SRG Prices are Right – Events Center Ballroom 5:30 p.m.

Grand Stand event:

Katy Nichole with special guest Community Worhsip Collaborative 9:30 a.m.

———-

The Fair will be honoring veterans granting free admissions to all active military and veterans for the day.

Fair events:

Buildings Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans Day Parade 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Food Vendors Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Midway Opens 4 p.m.

Ag events:

Open Class Sheep Show – Ag State Livestock Pavilion 8 a.m.

Pavilion 8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Market Beef Sale – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Open Class Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 9 a.m.

Stage events:

The Circus Science Spectacular – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Frogs and Toads – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Bald Eagle – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.,

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., Lizzy the Dream Girl – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m. 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m. 4 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Jarden Sherlock – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. Veterans Day Program – Events Center Ballroom 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennett – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. The Bubbler – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. The Sidekicks – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Loess Hills Gourd Group – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Iowa Mammals – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 12 p.m.

12 p.m. The Brittins – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. $1,500 Cinnamon Roll Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Live Animals – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 3 p.m.

Grandstand event:

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone with special guest The Association 7:30 p.m.

———-

September 12 is FFA Day. It is also Senior Day, the fair will give a discounted rate for those 65 or older.

Fair events:

FFA Day: College Fair – Central Park 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Buildings Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food Vendors Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vintage Tractor Parade 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Midway Opens 4 p.m.

Ag events:

Open Class Sheep Show – Ag State Livestock Pavillion 8 a.m.

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA County Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 12 p.m.

12 p.m. 4-H/FFA Dog Agility Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 5:30 p.m.

Stage events:

The Circus Science Spectacular – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Snakes – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchman – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. The Eclectic Barn Boys – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Amazing Bees/Honey by Boernsen Bees – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. FFA Day Event: Fear Less – Karstyn Cantrell – Events Center Ballroom 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennett – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. The Bubbler – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. Glenn Henriksen & Friends – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Return of the Victory Garden w/ Melissa Cadmus – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Cente r 11:30 a.m.

r 11:30 a.m. Poppa Bear Norton – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Iowa Mammals – Sundholm Environmental Education Cente r 12 p.m.

r 12 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Button Trees w/ Jan Lindstrom – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 1 p.m.

1 p.m. FFA Day Event: The Thief of Joy – Karstyn Cantrell – Events Center Ballroom 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Sundholm Environmental Education Center – Iowa Fish 3 p.m.

Grandstand event:

Lucas Oil ASCS and SLMR Late Models 7 p.m.

———-

September 13 is Disability Awareness Day.

Fair events:

Manufacturing Day: College Fair – Central Park 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Buildings Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food Vendors Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Midway Opens 4 p.m.

Ag events:

4-H/FFA Dog Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 9 a.m.

9 a.m. 4-H/FFA County Horse Show 11 a.m.

Stage events:

Manufacturing Expo – Events Center Ballroom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Circus Science Spectacular – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Animal Furs – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Card Making by Sharon Miller – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Learning Center 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchman – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. The Eclectic Barn Boys – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennett – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. The Bubbler – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. Glenn Henriksen & Friends – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Poppa Bear Norton – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Iowa Wildlife – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Okoboji TWP Ciderworks – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Card Making by Sharon Miller – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Learning Center 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Iowa Mammals – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 3 p.m.

3 p.m. The Butchery’s Charcuterie Board Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 4 p.m.

Grandstand event:

IMCA Blue Ribbon Showdown 7 p.m.

———-

September 14 is Farmers Appreciation Day as well as Iowa Lottery Day and Iowa Corn Day.

Fair events:

Iowa Corn Day – Central Park 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buildings Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food Vendors Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vintage Tractor Parade 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Midway Opens 4 p.m.

Ag events:

4-H/FFA County Lamb Pen Show – Ag State Livestock Pavilion 7:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA County & District Sheep Shows – Ag State Livestock Pavilion 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Open Class Beef Cattle Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA County Rabbit Show – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Bard 9 a.m.

9 a.m. 4-H/FFA District Horse Show – Outdoor Horse Show 10 a.m.

Stage events:

The Circus Science Spectacular – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 9 a.m., 11 p.m., 1 p.m.

9 a.m., 11 p.m., 1 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Talking Turkeys – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Open Class Pies & Cakes Judging – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 9:45 a.m.

9:45 a.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchman – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. The Eclectic Barn Boys – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennett – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. Glenn Henriksen & Friends – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Poppa Bear Norton – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Bird is the Word – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Non-Traditional Cinnamon Roll Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. String Quilting w/ Deb Travis – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Live Barred Owl – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 3 p.m.

Grandstand events:

Antique Tractor Pull 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Jo Dee Messina & Diamond Rio 7:30 p.m.

———-

September 15 is Y100 Kids Day and Iowa Dairy Day.

Fair events:

Iowa Dairy Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buildings Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midway Opens 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Food Vendors 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pedal Pull – Grandpa’s Barn 5 p.m.

Ag events:

4-H County Mkt Swine Show – Ag State Livestock Pavilion 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Open Class and Youth Dairy Cattle Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 10 a.m.

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Rabbit Demonstrations – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Team Roping – Outdoor Arena 11 a.m.

11 a.m. 4-H Stem: Hands-on Activities – 4-H Building 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Rabbit Costume Class – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn 1 p.m.

1 p.m. 4-H/FFA Rabbit Demonstrations – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Open Class Beef Cattle Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Open Class Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 5 p.m.

5 p.m. 4-H/FFA Rabbit Hopping Competition 7 p.m.

Stage events:

The Circus Science Spectacular – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Red Cross Blood Drive – Events Center Ballroom 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clay County Pork Producers Breakfast Burrito Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Bald Eagle – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. Minor Mischief – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. KICD Jell-O Salad Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Ali Sultan – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Act 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennet – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. Balloon Animals w/ Mike Biedenfeld – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 11:30 a.m.. 2 p.m.

11:30 a.m.. 2 p.m. Transit Authority – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Naturalist Chat at the Gazbo – Artic Animals – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Sweet Seasons – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Louise Piper’s Two Crust Apple Pie Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Grandstand event:

Hairball 7:30 p.m.

———-

Fair events:

Building Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midway Opens 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Science Saturday – Central Park & DISH Plaza 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food Vendors Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ag events:

4-H/FFA Premium Sale – Ag State Livestock Pavillion 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Open Class Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Open Class Beef Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 9 a.m.

9 a.m. 4-H/FFA District Rabbit Show – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn 10 a.m.

10 a.m. 4-H District Educational Presentations – 4-H Building 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H District Working Exhibits – 4-H Building 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Op en Class Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 12 p.m.

12 p.m. 4/HFFA District Rabbit Show – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn 12 p.m.

12 p.m. 4-H District Working Exhibits – 4-H Building 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Open Class Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Open Class Beef Supreme Beef Selection – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 6:30 p.m.

Stage events:

NW IA Beekeepers Energy Bites Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Minor Mischief – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Great Plains Zoomobile – Sundholm Environmental Education Center 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Angel Food Contest in Memory of Betty Pothast – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Ali Sultan – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest – Events Center Ballroom 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennet – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. The Bubbler – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Transit Authority – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Sweet Seasons – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Mrs. Grimes Wild Game Chili Contest – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Apron Fashion Show – Farmers Savings Bank Stage – Creative Living Center 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Grandstand event:

Dylan Scott with special guest Ingrid Andress 7:30 p.m.

———-

Fair events:

Buildings Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Midway Opens 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Food Vendors Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Coke Refreshment Tent 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tasting Room at the BARn 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ag events:

Open Class Junior Heifer Show – NEW Coop Indoor Arena 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Open Class Rabbit Show – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Worship Service – 4-H Building 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA County & District Meat Goat Show – Ag State Livestock Pavilion 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Open Class Rabbit Show – Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Open Class Horse Show – Outdoor Arena 12 p.m.

12 p.m. 4-H District Share the Fun – 4-H Building 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ISU Mascot “Cy” Meet & Greet – 4-H Building 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 4-H District Pride of Iowa – 4-H Building 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stage events:

Naturalist Chat at the Gazebo – Dutch Oven Cooking – Sundholm Environmental Education Cente r 9:30 a.m.

r 9:30 a.m. Awesome Ag Magic Show – Good Health Saunas Discovery Stage 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Farmer Bob – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Minor Mischief – Farmers Bank Stage 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. Ali Sultan – Northwest Bank Stage 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Bruno’s Tiger Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m. Rembrandt Leather Featuring Dick Bennet – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. The Bubbler – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. The Ice Cream Show – Strolling/Grounds Acts 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Transit Authority – Farmers Bank Stage 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. Sweet Seasons – Northwest Bank Stage 12 p.m., 3 p.m.

12 p.m., 3 p.m. Rock-it The Robot – Strolling/Grounds Acts 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. Phil Baker – Strolling/Grounds Acts 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Grandstand event:

Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Clay County Fairgrounds Map and Parking Details

The Clay County Fairgrounds are located just off Highway 71 and Highway 18 near the north end of Spencer. The address is 800 W 18th Street, Spencer, Iowa 51301.

Free parking will be available in the Growmark FS North Lot located north of West 18th Street.

Paved handicapped parking can be found in the North Lot. Accessibility carts run free of charge to assist visitors onto the grounds.

Paid parking is available in the Silver Lot across from Gate A or in the Purple Lot.

Additional navigation details can be found here.

