SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly started a fire in a local business.

According to the complaint documents, Orlando Castro, 63, of Sioux City, was at Sam’s Mini Mart on West 7th Street Wednesday at 10:39 p.m. when he purposefully started a fire on some in the store. At the time the fire started, there were nine other people in the store.

The documents stated that Castro was shown on surveillance video as he entered the business and walked directly to shelves that had been stocked with vehicle products that were specified to be flammable. In the video, he used a “handheld object” to light an unknown item that he was carrying in the other hand. Castro allegedly then threw the burning item onto the shelf with the flammable products and left.

The fire caused damage to products and store equipment. It was stated that the products were determined to be unusable and will need to be replaced by the store, along with the shelves that the products were sitting on. The store was also stated to need extensive cleaning and maintenance before it can be returned to its earlier condition. It was estimated that the total cost of the damage amounted to $2000.

Surveillance showed that Castro had been wearing a black hat, a blue long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves pulled up to his elbows, black joggers with a white stripe, and white sneakers with dark markings. The documents stated that he had a distinct tattoo on his left forearm that was visible in the video. The tattoo was described as stylized lettering that spells out “Castiel.”

After the owner recognized Castro, law enforcement was able to find Castro at his home which was not far from the business. Officers were able to determine that he was the man in the video by his black joggers and the tattoo.

According to the documents, Castro had known the owner for around 30 years and had been employed by him for three-to-four months.

During a later interview with Castro, he allegedly spent a significant amount of time telling officers about being falsely accused of theft and dishonesty by the owner. Castro also alleged that the owner engaged in illegal acts that Castro had begun to get frustrated with, according to the documents, and he said, “everyone receives a reckoning for their behavior.” He was also stated to have a cigarette lighter in his pocket at the time that he was taken into custody.

Castro was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond. He was charged with first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.