Everly man arrested for assaulting girlfriend, law enforcement officials

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – An Everly man was arrested on Sunday afternoon for choking his girlfriend and assaulting law enforcement officials.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at around 12 p.m., they were dispatched to the 500 block of E. St. Mary’s Street in Everly for a report of a domestic assault.

Officials said they investigated the incident and determined that Octavius Davis, 22, of Everly, had assaulted his girlfriend by choking and strangling her, obstructing the airway.

Davis also struck her multiple times, causing bodily injuries, and she was treated by the Everly first responders and Spencer Hospital.

Authorities reported that he was located in Spencer by the Spencer Police Department, placed under arrested, and taken to the Clay County Jail.

At the county jail, Davis became uncooperative and resisted the deputies, officers, and jail staff, causing injuries to the jail staff during the incident.

He was charged with domestic abuse assault while impeding airway causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, child endangerment, and interference with officials acts causing bodily injury; both are aggravated misdemeanors.