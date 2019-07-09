Everett School Apartment Project receives $2M historical grant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) A former Sioux City school being remodeled into apartments is the recipient of a near $2 million historical preservation tax credit.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Monday that the Everett School project is one of eight to receive state historic tax credits this year.

The Everett Elementary School was built in 1888 and officially closed in 2011. It was a declared a historical building last year.

Arch Icon Development out of Woodbine, Iowa, purchased the building and will use the credit to help preserve the building’s historical aspects.