SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ceremony honoring the men who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting local citizens filled city hall chambers this afternoon.

Since 1884, 12 Sioux City Firefighters have died while in the line duty.

The last firefighters to die in Sioux City were Kirk Wicker and Michael Johnson who died while battling a business fire on west 7th street back in 1982. Although Sioux City has not lost a firefighter in the line of duty since then the event continues to be filled with emotions.

“It’s definitely hard for all of us, it’s hard for all of our department personnel that are standing here, the family members. But as difficult as it can be, everything is worthwhile because we’re not letting these men be forgotten,” says Capt. Dustin Johnson with Sioux City Fire Rescue

Sioux city fire rescue is an internationally-accredited agency serving Sioux City full-time since 1888.