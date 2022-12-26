SIOUX CIYTY (KCAU) — Siouxlanders gathered today to reflect on a troubling time in our nation’s history

160 years ago Monday President Abraham Lincoln ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. History killing 38 Dakota Sioux Tribe men. Relatives and descendants of those men gathered all over Iowa and Minnesota to honor them, including here in Sioux City where they shared a meal of corn soup and fry bread and prayed for their loss.

“We want to breathe life into our people and remind our youth and even our young adults how resilient we are and to what level our ancestors sacrificed for us to be here and the consequences that we paid along the way,” said Manape Lamere, Urban Native Center Board Member

Members of the Lakota tribe are also holding the last ride of remembrance to Mankato today.