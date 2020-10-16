Event brings attention to infant mortality in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – About one in four pregnancies experience the loss of the baby, so Siouxlanders honored those lives were lost at an event.

Wave of Light is a global event to honor infants lost very early in life, called angels.

The group No Foot Too Small brought the event to Sioux City to help mothers and family remember lost children and bring awareness to this tragic statistic.

“You know, this is an unfortunate club that families who have experienced this belong to and it’s not a club you ever want to be a part of, but it is comforting to be around people who understand the grieve process and what you’re going through.” says Jessica Kazos, a mom of an angel.

No Foot Too Small was founded in 2013 by a family from Iowa City.

