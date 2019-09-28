Evening Forecast: September 27, 2019

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a few light rain sprinkles. The temperature will fall into the upper 40s.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and cool late-September day with the temperature making it into the mid 60s. There may be a few isolated showers, but most of the region will stay dry.

Sunday a warm front will slide through with a risk of thunderstorms. More thunderstorms may happen on Monday as we enjoy a little taste of summer-like heat. Temperatures will rise over 80° on both Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rain will happen next Tuesday and Wednesday with the temperature slipping back down into the 60s.