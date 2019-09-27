Evening Forecast: September 26, 2019







Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a low in the mid 50s.

There’s a chance of passing light showers on Friday and Saturday with clouds continuing to hang around. Friday we’ll see the temperature rise to the lower 70s and on Saturday we’ll manage to make it into the mid 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be substantially warmer on the leading edge of a significant weather disturbance. We’ll carry a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs hovering around 80°. On the back end of the weather system, it’ll be much cooler and breezy with a continuation of the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll dry out a bit and have more seasonal temperatures to close out the upcoming 9 on 9 Forecast.





