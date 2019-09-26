Evening Forecast: September 25, 2019

Tonight high pressure will build in helping to clear out the skies. Low temperatures will dip into the 40s providing a crisp start to our Thursday!

Tomorrow will be a fantastic fall day with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 70s. The wind is expected to strengthen in the afternoon with gusts around 25 MPH.

Friday morning we have a shot at a few light showers. That’ll set the tone for a mostly cloudy and cooler pattern with highs in the upper 60s both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday it’ll be warmer as a large storm system begins to impact the area and linger around Siouxland several days. Rain chances will be carried from Sunday into Wednesday of next week. It’ll be warmer at first in the upper 70s on Sunday & Monday. Moving to the back end of that system though, cooler air will rush in as it departs. Highs will slip into the low 60s next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with drier weather returning.