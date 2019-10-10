Evening Forecast: October 9, 2019

Tonight we’ll have rain enter the area with a chance of thunderstorms. The low temperature will fall into the lower 50s.

A rainy, windy, and cool Thursday is anticipated with high temperatures only rising into the mid/upper 50s. Rainfall totals are expected to range between 1/2 an inch and 1 inch.

It’ll become cold enough Thursday night for a change over into some snow flakes, but a thin coating of slushy accumulation shouldn’t be a hazard beyond Friday morning. The high temperature on Friday will be about 40° plus soil temperatures in the 50s will also help to melt away any frozen precipitation fast.

Things improve next week with quiet autumn weather and highs moving upward into the 50s and eventually 60s next week.