Evening Forecast: October 4, 2019

Overnight we’ll have rain showers slide through with a low temperature near 50°. Rain will persist into Saturday morning with accumulations generally measured between a quarter and half an inch of precipitation.

We’ll have decreasing clouds and a strong breeze on Saturday with a high in the mid 60s. It’ll stay windy on Sunday with more sunshine and a high near 70°.

Things will calm down on Monday and we’ll enjoy sunny skies with highs between 70° and 75° for a few days.

Big changes are favored to occur on Thursday with a major cold front which will deliver chillier temperatures, a strong breeze, rain, and possibly a few snowflakes for the first time this season. We’ll keep you informed as that disturbance comes closer.

Have a great weekend!