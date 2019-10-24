Evening Forecast: October 23, 2019

Cloud cover will break up moving through the overnight hours with the low temperature dropping off into the upper 20s.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will bring some nice & calm autumn weather with a gradual warm-up. Look for a high near 50° Thursday, in the upper 50s on Friday, and then rising higher to a mild high in the mid 60s on Saturday! We’ll also be treated to a good amount of sunshine each day.

Sunday a cold front will take a swipe at Siouxland cutting down the temperature by about 20° and also dispensing out a couple rain showers.

A rain/snow mix is possible on Tuesday with a relatively chilly high of just 40°. We’ll warm up a touch with sunshine returning on Halloween next Thursday – the high will be near 50°.