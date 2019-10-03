Evening Forecast: October 2, 2019

Tonight the rain will wind down with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 40°. It’ll be rather chilly for early October!

A couple dry days for Thursday & Friday with partly cloudy skies & high temperatures near 60°. Calm & quiet conditions will be with us for a change.

A warm front will pass through on Saturday morning with about a quarter to a half an inch of precipitation – it shouldn’t be nearly as heavy as the deluge of rain over the first 2 days of the month.

A pleasant pattern will follow with sunshine and highs rising into the 70s for most of next week. Great autumn weather!

