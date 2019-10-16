Evening Forecast: October 15, 2019

Tonight will be cool with mostly cloudy skies and a light northwest breeze. The temperature will sink down to about the freezing mark.

It’ll stay cloudy through Wednesday morning but the sun should break through during the afternoon and it’ll be a more pleasant autumn day with the wind being less of a nuisance. Look for highs to reach into the mid 50s.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and highs straddling the 70° mark. Some perfect pumpkin picking weather!

Changes come in the form of a cold front on Sunday which will deliver rain and perhaps even some thunderstorms as the temperature retreats into the 50s.