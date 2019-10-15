Evening Forecast: October 14, 2019

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a low temperature near 40°.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be on the cooler side with a strong northwest breeze present on Tuesday gusting to about 40 MPH. With that in place, high temperatures will only be able to rise into the low/mid 50s. But at least there’ll still be some sunshine!

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we’ll enjoy some gorgeous autumn weather with highs jumping up to about 70°. Changes come during the second half of the weekend with a chance of showers and cooler conditions making a return.