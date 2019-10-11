Evening Forecast: October 10, 2019

Drizzle will transition into snow flurries on a relatively cold and windy night in Siouxland. Look for a low temperature near 30°.

Use a little extra caution as you’re heading out tomorrow as there may be slippery spots with the drizzle and light snow accumulations potentially freezing up on roadways. It’ll be a mostly cloudy Friday with highs temperatures near 40° in the afternoon. The wind will continue to be an issue as it blows in from the northwest with gusts hitting 40 MPH.

The weekend is looking slightly better as we turn the corner into some more autumn-like conditions after a brief taste of winter. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun & clouds.

A gradual warming trend takes over for next week with a dry and mostly sunny pattern. Highs will climb into the 60s as we move into next weekend.