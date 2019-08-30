Evening Forecast: August 29, 2019

Following a handful of evening showers & thunderstorms, we’ll have mostly clear skies and it should be beautiful outside with the low temperature slipping into the middle 50s.

Clouds will slide back into our Siouxland skies gradually over the course of the day Friday with a chance of rain toward evening, but it should stay dry until the High School Football games are beginning to wrap up. It’ll be a relatively cool Friday with the afternoon high in the middle 70s.

More showers will persist into Saturday morning and it’ll stay on the colder side of things for late August with the high potentially falling short of the 70° mark. Take a jacket with you if you’re going to ArtSplash this weekend.

We’ll have a pleasant Labor Day Monday with a high of 84° in Sioux City. Next week should be dry with high temperatures holding steady right around 80°.