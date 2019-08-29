Evening Forecast: August 28, 2019

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a low temperature of about 60°. Near sunrise, there may be an isolated thunderstorm or two but the activity will fizzle out fast and should fall short of being severe.

Look for sunny skies following our brief AM disturbance on Thursday with a seasonable high temperature of 83° in Sioux City. Just about perfect late August weather!

On Friday, we’ll have increasing clouds with decreasing temperatures as the high slips down by about 10°. Toward evening there’s a chance of showers & thunderstorms so you may want to snag the ponchos and umbrellas as you head out to be prepared for the Friday night football games. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s and a couple showers may continue into Saturday.

Labor Day Monday is looking pleasant with a high of 80° and mostly sunny skies. More dry weather with abundant sunshine is dialed up for next week with temperatures hanging just over 80°.