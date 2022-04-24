SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of Lutherans met at the Sioux City Convention Center this weekend for some book keeping and to lend a helping hand.

Every year, the Western Iowa branch of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) assembles to hold meetings and pass budgets, but most importantly to help others.

After the offical business was complete, groups of ELCA members went out into the community to help, such as at Mary Treglia Community House and Ronald McDonald House charities.

Bishop Lorna Halaas spoke to KCAU about why they do this.

“So why come into a building and stay in the building? Let’s go out to where people have needs, let’s welcome our new neighbors, let’s meet our neighbors and see what their needs are, hear their stories and walk with them,” said Bishop Halaas.

The last time that ELCA met in Sioux City was in 2019.