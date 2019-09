DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – People in Dakota Dunes are still being urged to leave their homes and relocate because of the rising water and the potentially dangerous impact it could bring.

This comes as both the Big Sioux and Missouri Rivers continue to rise.

It’s not just the water officials keeping an eye out, but also the wind.

The wind is pushing the water against barriers, potentially damaging them.

Still, many homeowners are choosing to wait until the water rises before leaving.