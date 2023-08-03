SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An investigation is beginning into an ethics complaint from the Sioux City Community School Board filed against former Superintendent Paul Gausman.

As reported by the Sioux City Journal, the complaint alleges that Gausman attempted to bribe two newly elected school board members to pick a board president he preferred.

Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell filed the complaint in December of last year with backing from the majority of the board.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE) reviewed the filing, according to a statement from Greenwell that was sent out early Thursday morning.

Greenwell said that the board found probable cause and set the case for a hearing.

The District believes the matters outlined in the complaint 22-190 are substantive and serious. The BOEE performed a detailed investigation of items contained in the complaint. They found probable cause exists that violations as stated in the complaint have occurred and set the case for a hearing. The District will continue to cooperate with the BOEE as this matter moves forward. State from the District regarding the BOEE decision

The district plans to continue to cooperate with the BOEE going forward.