Ethanol Industry takes big losses amidst COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, NEB. (KCAU) – Ethanol plants in Siouxland took a hit after COVID-19 slowed the demand for, and price of, gasoline, and it continues today.

In 2019, some Siouxland ethanol plants shut down. The problem was a lack of demand for ethanol after some refineries were granted EPA waivers, which allowed more gas to be produced, without ethanol.

In April, Siouxland Ethanol had to temporarily close it’s doors again, because of COVID-19, which not only impacted workers but farmers as well.

“The markets from the farmer standpoint still have a long way to go to recover, to where farmers are seeing profitable and sustainable levels. So, still, a lot of work to be done there but just to see that outlet and source for your grain back online is very encouraging,” said Nelson.

Taylor Nelson, a Siouxland farmer, says he was relieved when Siouxland Ethanol was able to re-open last May.

“It’s just a very positive feeling to see your local market back up and going, to see them back into positive margins, and to have a market for our local corn crop. So, from that standpoint, it’s definitely been a very encouraging sign,” said Nelson.

“The 30 days, we were down [at] our facility that was 3 million bushels of corn that we weren’t grinding. A lot of uncertainty in the farmer’s eyes about how long the impacts on motor fuel were going to last and how long, not just Siouxland Ethanol, but many other facilities across the nation, how long’s these facilities are not going to be consuming their end product,” Bowdish said.

The president of Siouxland Ethanol Nick Bowdish says over the last 12 weeks more than 443 million bushels of corn remained unprocessed, but, he says, rising demand for gas is changing that.

“This country has dropped off from that steep drop off nationwide. We are still down about 15 percent, but, that’s obviously significantly better than the 45 percent we were down,” said Bowdish.

“The thing we would like to see is the demand being restored back to pre-COVID levels. See people driving people back out and about. That is going to be the first thing that will really help resurge ethanol demand and get us back to where we want to be,” said Nelson.

There are also 52 EPA waivers up for review this year. Bowdish says if they are renewed, it could result in the loss of two billion dollars for the ethanol industry.

Bowdish says consumers can help the industry by choosing higher blends of ethanol for their gas.

