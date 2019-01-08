Estherville man charged with sexual abuse of minor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) - An Estherville man was arrested after authorities said that he had sex with a minor.

Brody Metzger, 24, of Estherville, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

The Estherville Police Department said that officers were dispatched to an Estherville residence on December 28.

The occupants reported that an unknown man was sleeping in their house with their granddaughter. The man was identified as Metzger.

The police said that, after an investigation, Metzger allegedly had sexual intercourse with an underage girl.

He was arrested and booked into the Emmet County Jail. He was later released after he posted on a $10,000 bond.

After being made aware of a warrant for Metzger of violation of probation. He was arrested again on January 2. He has been booked into the Emmet County Jail on no bond.