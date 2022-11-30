EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A crash in Emmet County left one woman dead Sunday morning.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a caller reported at 9:07 a.m. that there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 approximately one mile south of the Iowa/Minnesota state line.

When law enforcement arrived, they said that they discovered a 2014 Nissan heading north collided head-on with a 2011 Subaru heading in the opposite direction.

The sheriff’s office said that the caller told them that there was one person trapped inside a vehicle, and the Estherville Fire Department was able to successfully free the trapped person with the “jaws of life”.

The occupants of the Subaru, identified as Randy Clabaugh, 66, and Anna Clabaugh, 63, both of Independence, Minnesota, received treatment at the scene and were taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries by the Estherville Ambulance Service, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Katleen Forstrom, 61, of Estherville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Estherville Police Department, Emmet County Emergency Management, Emmet County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.