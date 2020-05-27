Estherville woman accused of hitting man in head with blunt objects

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville woman was arrested after authorities said she hit a man in the head multiple times with blunt objects.

According to the Estherville Police Department, officers were called to 315 South 8th Street for an unresponsive man who was cold to the touch Sunday morning around 6:15. Officers found the man in a shed in the property’s back yard and say that he appeared to have several injuries.

The man was taken to Avera Holy Family Hospital and was later transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Officers were told that the man had been injured after falling. As part of an investigation, the police obtained a search warrant for the residence and collected evidence, showing a possible assault. Speaking with witnesses and the victim, officers determined that Julissa Ramirez of Estherville was responsible for the assault, having hit the victim in the head multiple times with different blunt objects.

Conducting another search of the property on Monday, authorities gathered more evidence and took Ramirez into custody.

After speaking with Ramirez, She was arrested. and charged with the class C felony of willful injury. She was also charged with obstruction of prosecution or defense for attempting to conceal evidence of the crime. She is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Emmet County Jail.