Estherville teen injures officer with knife after threatening to burn down house

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville teen who threatened to burn down a house has been arrested after cutting a police officer with a knife.

Estherville Police Officers were called to 421 ½ South 9th Street regarding threats that were made around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, the suspect had threatened to burn down the house but had left the residence prior to the officers’ arrival.

The suspect was identified at the scene by the reporting party as 18-year-old Grace Hrbek of Estherville.

According to police, when officers confronted Hrbek, she had a cigarette lighter in her hand. When questioned about the lighter, she said that she was going to start the grass on fire and made an attempt to light the grass.

Hrbek also attempted to light her jacket on fire while talking to the officer, police said.

Police said when an officer attempted to take control of Hrbek and the lighter, she brandished a concealed knife and struck the officer with it in the left forearm. The knife caused a laceration to the officers’ arm.

Hrbek was then taken into custody by officers and transported to Avera Holy Family Hospital for an evaluation, police said.

She was later transported and booked into the Emmet County Jail on numerous charges.

Hrbek was charged with Willful Injury, a Class C Felony; Assault on a Peace Officer, a Class D Felony; and Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony. Hrbek remains in the Emmet County Jail on bond.

The officer was treated at Avera Holy Family Hospital for his injuries and released.

