ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Estherville Police Department is seeking information for a vehicle seen illegally dumping at the city dump.

Authorities said the city dump is intended for tree branches, brush, and shrubs only. Those that dump processed wood and other construction material, appliances, etc, will be charged for illegal dumping per city code.

If anyone knows the owner of the vehicle, please contact the Estherville Police Department at 712-362-3515.