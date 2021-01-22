Estherville Police Department searching for missing juvenile

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Estherville Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile, who was last seen Friday morning.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, authorities are searching for Ayiannah Whiting. She was last seen leaving school at a little before 11:00 a.m. Friday morning with a friend. She was supposed to go home but never showed up. She is believed to still be with friends in the Estherville area.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Estherville Police Department at 712-362-3515.