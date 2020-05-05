Estherville Police asking for public’s help in investigation shots fired at parked vehicle

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Estherville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in investigating shots fired at a parked vehicle.

According to the Estherville Police Department, at around 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of the 1300 block of North 12th and North 14th Streets in regard to neighbors in the area that heard gunshots.

Officials reported that officers checked the area and were not able to find any suspicious activity.

Authorities said on Monday morning at about 5:45 a.m., the owners of a 2017 Dodge Challenger found damage to the vehicle parked in the driveway at 1303 North 9th Street.

The police department mentions the Challenger was hit with shotgun birdshot and slugs in the rear of the vehicle, just above the bumper, and received a substantial amount of damage.

Officials said officers made contact with a male suspect in the case but no charges have been filed at this time.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The Estherville Police Department is asking anybody that was in the area or saw anything at that time in the 1300 block of North 9th Street to contact them at 712-362-3515 or send them a Facebook message.

Authorities also mention that if you live in that area and have a home video system, they would like to view any video footage during that time frame that you may have.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing.