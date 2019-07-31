Estherville Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Estherville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a criminal mischief case.

The suspect caused damage to two vehicles, causing more than $10,000 in damage. The victims of the case have been targeted on more than one occasion.

The damage to the vehicles took place during the overnight hours.

A video that was taken at 3:18 a.m. on Monday, July 22, in the area of the 600 block of 2nd Avenue shows the suspect running by. The other victim is located in Green Acres Mobile Home Park.

The police are asking the public to look at the images below and let them know if you recognize anything about the suspect in the photos. They ask that if you think you might recognize the suspect and would like to see the video in its entirety, please contact the Estherville Police Department and they will arrange for you to view it.





If you have any information about the suspect, you can reach the Estherville Police Department at 712-362-3515.

You can also contact them through Facebook.