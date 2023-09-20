ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Estherville Police Department released a statement on Facebook speaking against destructive acts committed during homecoming celebration.

The police department said that they put out a statement in 2014 about the legal issues and dangers of “homecoming fun” and said it is unfortunate that they need to post a reminder every year.

In the post, the police department said that over the last few days, they have received complaints of property damage and harassment.

Some of the incidents are homes and other property being covered in toilet paper, while others mentioned include people banging on windows, cheese being put on windows and homes, a soda can being thrown at someone, and slices of cheese being put into someone’s pool.

Further, they state that one complaint was about sugar being put into someone’s gas can and profanity being written on the vehicle’s windows.

The police department said that they are actively investigating these complaints.

“Some say “it’s just toilet paper”…. the victims of this crime know that it is a lot more,” the police department said in the post.

The police department also listed several examples of what they consider “going too far” when celebrating.

Toilet papering the police department or police vehicles. Drawing, painting, or doing damage to a police vehicle.

Stealing pumpkins and decorations.

Throwing eggs at homes, vehicles, or buildings.

Painting obscene words or pictures on vehicles or windows.

Throwing toilet paper on any property that the owner does not want to be involved in the mischief.

Putting flour, ranch dressing, or anything on a motor vehicle.

Putting cheese on houses and vehicles.

They also list productive ways to get into the spirit of homecoming.

Dressing up for school dress-up days.

Wearing clothes and makeup that show school spirit.

Participating in and attending the homecoming parade.

Supporting the athletic teams, bands, and students.

Attending events designed to get kids involved such as movie nights.

“Let me first say that our children out running around town at night is a recipe for disaster. They seem to find it exciting to be out sneaking around and running when the police come. I understand the thrill, however, it is very dangerous. There have been instances of people being hurt or even killed just out having so called fun. The last thing that any community needs is to have a serious accident or death during it’s homecoming week festivities. Those type of unfortunate accidents can have long lasting effects on a family, community, and school. The last thing any of us want is someone getting hurt.” Estherville Police Department Chief of Police Brent Shatto

The police department said that if anyone has any questions to contact them.

