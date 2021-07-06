Estherville PD: Man arrested for incest, sexual abuse of a minor

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police in Estherville arrested a man on charges relating to sexual abuse of a minor that occurred when he was a caretaker.

The Estherville Police Department started to investigate a report of sexual abuse at a daycare center on June 22. They were told that Paul Hageman, of Estherville, engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile girl he was the caretaker for.

The Iowa Department of Human Services assisted the officers of the Estherville Police Department during this investigation.

The child was interviewed at the Sioux City Child Advocacy Center. Officers investigated the child’s claims and interviewed Hageman on July 2.

After the interview, Hageman was arrested on 3 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, 3 counts of lascivious acts with a child, 1 count of incest, and 1 count of child endangerment. He was taken to the Emmet County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

The Estherville Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services, the Child Advocacy Center of Sioux City, and the Emmet County Attorney’s Office.