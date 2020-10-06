Estherville PD: Man arrested following 911 call from crying woman

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man was arrested after police officers received a call from a woman who was crying and asking for help.

On Sunday at 3:12 p.m., Estherville police officers investigated a 911 call from a woman who was crying while asking for help. The officers were dispatched to 215 South 9th Street, and they were able to help remove the woman from the residence.

Officials said during their investigation, they determined the woman had been physically assaulted on Saturday and still had injuries from the assault.

Following this conclusion, an arrest warrant was issued for suspect Joseph Allen Myers, 39, of Estherville. Myers was charged with domestic assault/impeding airflow, which is a class D felony. Officials also said it was discovered that Myers might have been in possession of firearms and ammunition as a prohibited person.

Officers requested and received a search warrant for the firearms and ammunition for the residence at 215 South 9th Street.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., the HEAT Team executed the search and arrest warrant. They took Myers into custody without incident, and he was taken to the Emmet County Jail.

A second search warrant was requested and granted for drugs and drug paraphernalia at the same residence. Due to the warrants, Myers faces multiple other charges. Those charges are 4 counts of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

